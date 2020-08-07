Metro Mesmerizing & Medical Massage Emerges as the Leading Therapy Provider in Tennessee

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / There is no greater satisfaction than heading to the spa after a long, tiring week to indulge in a self-care session. Massage therapy is beneficial to health in so many ways, including pain relief, decreased chances of depression and anxiety due to increased endorphin levels, and improved muscle performance. Massage therapy is an integral part of the healthcare industry, and there are numerous medical researches on the benefits of massage. Even then, just the fact that it feels good relieves stress, and is extremely relaxing is already reason enough to drive people to book a spa appointment.

Metro Mesmerizing & Medical Massage offers the best massage therapy services for both relaxation and medical relief. With the expertise of the therapists and under the guidance of the lead massage therapist, they are able to cater to people of any weight and even people with health conditions, given the prior approval of their physicians. They cater to clients of all ages by offering pediatric and geriatric massage services as well.

With their main office in Nashville and branch in Clarksville, and offering the option for outcalls, they provide the best experience all over Tennessee. The satisfaction of the client is their utmost priority, and their mobile massage service allows clients to be pampered in the comfort of their own homes or hotel rooms.

While some spas can become dull and repetitive with their limited services, Metro Mesmerizing & Medical Massage keep theirs new and exciting by offering a wide variety of therapeutic massage options for the clients to explore. Some options include types such as deep tissue, Swedish, and sports massage, among many others, allowing them to pick one to absolutely hit that sweet spot and leave them looking forward to their next session. For added novelty, sessions may be upgraded with hot stones, aromatherapy, and Korean face masks.

Georgia-born Tarek Mentouri is the founder and the lead massage therapist of Metro Mesmerizing & Medical Massage. Despite being a graduate with four college degrees in Education, he opted to open a business in the field of massage therapy instead. His business was initially founded in Georgia in January 2015. Having received his massage therapy licenses for various states from the best private massage therapy school and having a good record in the state Department of Health, the safety and satisfaction of clients in any of their branches are guaranteed.

His love for the art of massage therapy started as a hobby with his friends always on the receiving end of the practice. They were the ones to recognize his talent for massage and encourage him to get a formal education on the field, later resulting in his six months of massage therapy school experience and rapid growth after that, culminating into the creation and the success of his business.

Given the direction the company is going, it will be no surprise if, in a matter of only a few years, their existing branches become regularly fully booked weeks early. Tarek's success story in pursuing a career he fell in love with is sure to inspire many to work towards what their hearts desire.

Company: Metro Mesmerizing & Medical Massage

Email: info@metromassagetn.com

Phone number: (615) 348-8902

Website: https://www.metromassagetn.com/

SOURCE: Metro Mesmerizing & Medical Massage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600692/Metro-Mesmerizing-Medical-Massage-Emerges-as-the-Leading-Therapy-Provider-in-Tennessee