The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 07.08.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 07.08.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 5LK XFRA SE0009888613 OXE MARINE AB EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA AQC XFRA US2381162062 DATASEA INC. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA MI7 XFRA US6025661017 MIND TECHNOL. INC. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

