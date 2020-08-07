At the request of VNV Global AB (publ), VNV Global AB (publ) equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from Agust 10, 2020. Security name: VNV Global TO1 ------------------------------ Short name: VNV TO1 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0014555876 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 200673 ------------------------------ Terms: Issue price, SEK 94,32 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in VNV Global AB (publ) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: July 13, 2023 - August 10, 2023 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: August 8, 2023 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm AB