Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
06.08.20
12:56 Uhr
38,360 Euro
-0,120
-0,31 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,22038,46009:18
38,24038,52009:18
PR Newswire
07.08.2020 | 08:46
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Bech Holte, Investment Director at Aker ASA, has acquired 10,000 shares in Aker ASA at a price of NOK 329.60 per share.

The shares were offered at a discount of 20 per cent on the closing share price 6 August 2020 of NOK 412. All shares will be locked up for a period of three years from delivery of the shares, during which Mr. Bech Holte will not be able to sell the shares. Following the transaction, Mr. Bech Holte holds a total of 10,000 shares in Aker ASA, and Aker ASA holds 49,101 own shares.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 90 53 27 74

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47 90 78 48 78

The information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade,c3165074

AKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.