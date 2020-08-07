Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Bech Holte, Investment Director at Aker ASA, has acquired 10,000 shares in Aker ASA at a price of NOK 329.60 per share.

The shares were offered at a discount of 20 per cent on the closing share price 6 August 2020 of NOK 412. All shares will be locked up for a period of three years from delivery of the shares, during which Mr. Bech Holte will not be able to sell the shares. Following the transaction, Mr. Bech Holte holds a total of 10,000 shares in Aker ASA, and Aker ASA holds 49,101 own shares.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47 90 53 27 74

Media:



Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47 90 78 48 78

The information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

