7 August 2020 VTB Group announces IFRS results for 2Q 2020 VTB Bank ("VTB" or "the Bank"), the parent company of VTB Group ("the Group"), today publishes its Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months and half-year ended 30 June 2020 with the independent auditor's report on review of these statements. Andrey Kostin, VTB President and Chairman of the Management Board, said: "In the first half of the year, VTB Group delivered good net operating income performance, including impressive growth in net fee and commission income, despite a sharp decline in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our key priority is to enhance operating efficiency and optimise costs, and since the beginning of the year we continued to ensure income grow faster than expenses, with costs growing at a reasonably slow pace. Nonetheless, the sharp increase in provisions put significant pressure on our bottom line. VTB Group's net profit for January-June 2020 came to RUB 41.9 billion, which represents a ROE of 4.9%. "VTB Group responded to unprecedented challenges facing the economy and the banking system with efficiency and confidence. Our strong market position and the vast experience of our team, as well as our ongoing work to transform our customer service and internal processes, enabled us to maintain smooth, high-quality service in all customer segments and to increase the penetration of digital services. "VTB is a socially responsible company and we implemented a wide array of support programmes for clients facing difficult situations. "The current recovery in economic and business activity gives grounds for cautious optimism. In the second half of the year, we will continue focusing on enhancing the customer experience, expanding existing customer relationships and broadening our client base while conservatively managing risks and continuing to optimise costs." FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS RUB billion 30-Jun-2020 31-Mar-2020 1-Jan- 2020 Change Change in 1H in 2Q 2020, % 2020, % or pp or pp Total assets 16,346.9 16,588.7 15,516.1 5.4% -1.5% Loans and 11,947.2 12,058.6 11,461.5 4.2% -0.9% advances to customers, including pledged under repurchase agreements (gross) Legal 8,347.0 8,565.4 8,096.2 3.1% -2.5% entities Individuals 3,600.2 3,493.2 3,365.3 7.0% 3.1% Customer 11,852.4 11,819.7 10,974.2 8.0% 0.3% funding Legal 6,583.5 6,408.2 5,932.6 11.0% 2.7% entities Individuals 5,268.9 5,411.5 5,041.6 4.5% -2.6% NPL ratio 5.1% 4.9% 4.7% 0.4 pp 0.2 pp LDR ratio 94.1% 95.5% 98.2% -4.1 pp -1.4 pp The loan book expanded by 4.2% in 1H 2020 ? In the first half of 2020, the Group's total loan book grew by 4.2% to RUB 11,947.2 billion. ? The retail portfolio grew by 7.0% in 1H 2020, driven primarily by a 10.8% increase in mortgage lending. ? As of 30 June 2020, secured loans (mortgages and car loans) accounted for 53% of total retail lending, an increase of 1 pp from 31 March 2020 and from the beginning of the year. ? In 1H 2020, the corporate loan book grew by 3.1% to RUB 8.3 trillion. Excluding the impact of the revaluation of loans denominated in foreign currencies, the corporate loan book contracted by 1.0%. ? The Group's market share in Russia in corporate and retail lending was 17.0% and 18.0% (-1.2 pp and +0.6 pp for 1H 2020), respectively. Customer funding increased by 8.0% in 1H 2020, with considerable growth in both retail and corporate funding ? Customer funding grew by 8.0% in 1H 2020 to RUB 11,852.4 billion. Customer funding from legal entities and individuals rose by 11.0% and 4.5%, respectively. ? Customer funding as a share of the Group's liabilities increased by 1.5 pp in 2Q 2020 to 81.0%. The loans-to-deposits ratio (LDR) was 94.1% as of 30 June 2020, compared with 95.5% as of 31 March 2020 and 98.2% as of 31 December 2019. ? The Group's market share in Russia in corporate and retail funding stood at 20.4% (+0.2 pp since the beginning of the year) and 14.9% (-0.2 pp since the beginning of the year), respectively. Income statement RUB billion 1H 2020 1H 2019 Change, % 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 Change, % Net interest 252.0 213.6 18.0% 132.3 109.4 20.9% income Net fee and 52.9 44.9 17.8% 24.9 26.0 -4.2% commission income Operating 290.5 269.8 7.7% 127.3 132.8 -4.1% income before provisions Provision -113.9 -45.4 150.9% -68.8 -30.2 127.8% charge* Staff costs -129.1 -125.6 2.8% -65.0 -64.9 0.2% and administrati ve expenses Net profit 41.9 76.8 -45.4% 2.1 30.3 -93.1% ROE 4.9% 10.1% -5.2 pp 0.5% 7.9% -7.4 pp *Includes provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets, provision charge for credit losses on credit-related commitments and other financial assets, and provision charge for legal claims and other commitments. Net operating income before provisions increased 7.7% in 1H 2020 ? The Group's net profit for 1H 2020 amounted to RUB 41.9 billion, a decrease of 45.4% year-on-year as a result of growing provision charges. ? Net interest income for 1H 2020 amounted to RUB 252.0 billion, an increase of 18.0% year-on-year due to organic business growth and a further increase in net interest margin. Net interest margin was 3.7% in 1H 2020, up from 3.3% in 1H 2019. In 2Q 2020, net interest margin was 3.9%, up from 3.3% in 2Q 2019. Changes in the base rate for contributions to the Mandatory Deposit Insurance Fund since the beginning of 2020 had a positive impact on net interest margin in 2Q 2020. ? Funding costs stood at 4.0% in 1H 2020, which is a 1.3 pp year-on-year decrease, driving a 17.2% reduction in interest expense, while interest income declined at a slower pace of 3.4%. At the same time, the return on interest-earning assets decreased by 0.6 pp year-on-year to 7.8%. ? Net fee and commission income increased by 17.8% year-on-year to RUB 52.9 billion in 1H 2020. The growth in net fee and commission income was driven mainly by robust growth in commissions on trade finance and steadily increasing commissions from the sale of insurance products. External factors, including declining oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, impact provision charges in 1H 2020 ? Cost of risk increased by 0.9 pp in 1H 2020 to 1.7%. Provision charges amounted to RUB 113.9 billion, an increase of 150.9% year-on-year. The increase in provision charges was due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on loan quality. ? The NPL ratio stood at 5.1% of gross customer loans as of 30 June 2020, compared with 4.9% as of 31 March 2020 and 4.7% as of 31 December 2019. The Group increased the allowance for loan impairments as a portion of the total loan book to 6.7% as of 30 June 2020, compared with 6.4% as of 31 March 2020 and 6.0% as of 31 December 2019. The NPL coverage ratio was 131.7%, compared with 128.6% as of 31 March 2020 and 128.7% as of 31 December 2019. VTB Group achieved further improvements in operating efficiency in 1H 2020 ? Personnel and administrative expenses in 1H 2020 amounted to RUB 129.1 billion, an increase of 2.8% year-on-year. Cost increases due to the indexation of wages in December 2019 for non-executive employees in the regional network, the implementation of unplanned measures related to ensuring safety and business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the ongoing technological transformation programme, including an increase in IT staff, were largely offset by ongoing cost-saving programmes. ? The Group's key long-term priorities are improving operating efficiency and optimising baseline costs. In 1H 2020, the costs-to-income (CIR) ratio decreased to 44.4% from 46.6% a year earlier. Other results VTB remained the outright leader in investment banking In 1H 2020, VTB Capital remained #1 in investment banking services in Russia and the #1 M&A advisor in Russia and Eastern Europe, and it was also #1 in debt capital markets in Russia according to Dealogic, Refinitiv and Mergermarket. Continued growth of VTB's investment products sales platform ? In 1H 2020, VTB Capital Investments' assets under management increased by 35% to RUB 2.6 trillion, while the total number of clients exceeded 950 thousand. The number of retail clients using VTB Bank's brokerage services increased by 38% to 884 thousand; 98% of brokerage accounts since the beginning of the year have been opened online. The number of active clients investing in the stock market has doubled since the beginning of the year, and the value of transactions on Moscow Exchange in 1H 2020 has already exceeded the total amount for FY 2019. ? The number of active users of the VTB My Investments mobile platform in the first half of the year doubled to more than 350 thousand, while the number of active users per day reached 150 thousand, with monthly transactions of over RUB 740 billion. ? VTB Capital Investments integrated its proprietary financial management platform into Yandex.Plus. The creation of this new service has enabled users of the country's leading Internet resource to invest in stocks and bonds available on the Moscow and St Petersburg stock exchanges, to exchange foreign currencies at near-market rates, and much more.

