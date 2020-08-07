Anzeige
Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2020

HELSINKI, Finland, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2020 on Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at about 9:00 a.m.

Kamux will hold a Half Year Financial Report press conference and webcast for media and analysts on Thursday, 13 August, 2020 at Hotel Kämp, Symposion meeting room (address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki) at 11:00 (EET) in Finnish and then in English at around 11:45 (EET).

You can follow the press conference webcasted live in English at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results-2

You can also participate by conference call:

Finland: +358-981-710-310
Sweden: +46-856-642-651
United Kingdom: +44 333-300-0804
United States Toll: +1-631-913-1422
PIN: 67173280#

The Half Year Financial Report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen.

Registration for the on-site press conference by 11 August, 2020 by email ir@kamux.fi.
Kamux Corporation

Further information:
Communications Director Satu Otala
ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358-400-629-337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 260,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/invitation-to-a-press-conference--kamux-corporation-s-half-year-financial-report-for-january-june-20,c3165216

