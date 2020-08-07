EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Interim Report/Statement PJSC Mosenergo Releases 1H 2020 IFRS Results 07-Aug-2020 / 09:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RELEASE ******* August 7, 2020 Moscow Mosenergo Releases 1H 2020 IFRS Results Mosenergo releases unaudited consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 6 months ended June 30, 2020. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive 6M 2019 6M 2020 Change Income Key Figures, (mn RUR) Revenue 103,855 92,952 -10.5% Operating Costs (89,686) (84,801) -5.4% EBITDA(1) 23,033 18,155 -21.2% Depreciation and Amortization (8,99 4) (11,376) +26.5% Operating Profit 14,039 6,779 -51.7% Profit for the Period 12,730 6,592 -48.2% (1) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization" PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 1H 2020 decreased by 10.5% year-on-year, down to RUR 92,952 mn. The reason for the decline was lower revenue from electricity and heat sales (-21.7% and -4.0%, correspondingly), resulting from warmer weather in 1q 2020, decreased electricity consumption on the back of COVID-19 and increased electricity output at nuclear stations in the Central energy system and hydro stations. Operating costs for 6M 2020 decreased year-on-year by 5.4% down to RUR 84,801 mn. EBITDA amounted to RUR 18,155 mn (-21.2% year-on-year). Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 1H 2020 decreased by 48.2%, down to RUR 6,592 mn. MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT Tel.: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 Fax: (495) 957-37-99 ?-mail: press-centre@mosenergo.ru Website: http://www.mosenergo.ru [1] 07-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PJSC Mosenergo Vernadskogo prospect, 101 bld. 3 119526 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 957 1 957 Fax: +7 495 957 32 00 E-mail: mosenergo@mosenergo.ru Internet: www.mosenergo.ru ISIN: US0373763087, RU0008958863 WKN: 899416 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; London, Moscow EQS News ID: 1112621 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 1112621 07-Aug-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d954348232c8135319c9a1535d529470&application_id=1112621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 07, 2020 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)