Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2020 / 10:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 196.8728 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13045871 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 80566 EQS News ID: 1112713 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 07, 2020 04:22 ET (08:22 GMT)