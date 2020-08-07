Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2020 / 10:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.17 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 93787149 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 80586 EQS News ID: 1112757 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2020 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)