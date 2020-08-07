Building on previous updates - and having reopened all facilities - Epwin has confirmed that it has seen demand levels rebuilding following COVID-19 disruption during H1. In particular, sales in the replacement market have exceeded their prior year equivalents in the latest two trading months. Net debt dipped at the period end, further boosting liquidity headroom. The near-term focus is on delivering increased customer requirements and full commissioning of the new Telford warehouse facility. Our estimates remain suspended currently.

