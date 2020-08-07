Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for July 2020 was 743 down 38 from the 781 counted in June 2020, and down 419 from the 1,162 counted in July 2019. The international offshore rig count for July 2020 was 183, down 11 from the 194 counted in June 2020, and down 72 from the 255 counted in July 2019.
The average U.S. rig count for July 2020 was 255, down 19 from the 274 counted in June 2020, and down 700 from the 955 counted in July 2019. The average Canadian rig count for July 2020 was 32, up 14 from the 18 counted in June 2020, and down 89 from the 121 counted in July 2019.
The worldwide rig count for July 2020 was 1,030, down 43 from the 1,073 counted in June 2020, and down 1,208 from the 2,238 counted in July 2019.
July 2020 Rig Counts
July 2020
June 2020
July 2019
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Month
Variance
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Latin America
43
31
74
3
40
31
71
168
33
201
|Europe
82
23
105
-5
85
25
110
148
52
200
|Africa
55
1
56
-4
57
3
60
92
19
111
|Middle East
277
38
315
-28
299
44
343
367
57
424
|Asia Pacific
103
90
193
-4
106
91
197
132
94
226
|International
560
183
743
-38
587
194
781
907
255
1,162
|United States
243
12
255
-19
262
12
274
930
25
955
|Canada
31
1
32
14
16
2
18
118
3
121
|North America
274
13
287
-5
278
14
292
1,048
28
1,076
|Worldwide
834
196
1,030
-43
865
208
1,073
1,955
283
2,238
Beginning September 2020, the monthly international rig count will be distributed using the same email alert-based subscription system as the weekly North America rig count. A monthly press release will no longer be distributed following the August 2020 rig count. The subscription system is available free-of-charge and is available by clicking here to join on the rig count website.
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our rig count site.
About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com
