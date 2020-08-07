Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for July 2020 was 743 down 38 from the 781 counted in June 2020, and down 419 from the 1,162 counted in July 2019. The international offshore rig count for July 2020 was 183, down 11 from the 194 counted in June 2020, and down 72 from the 255 counted in July 2019.

The average U.S. rig count for July 2020 was 255, down 19 from the 274 counted in June 2020, and down 700 from the 955 counted in July 2019. The average Canadian rig count for July 2020 was 32, up 14 from the 18 counted in June 2020, and down 89 from the 121 counted in July 2019.

The worldwide rig count for July 2020 was 1,030, down 43 from the 1,073 counted in June 2020, and down 1,208 from the 2,238 counted in July 2019.

July 2020 Rig Counts

July 2020 June 2020 July 2019 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 43 31 74 3 40 31 71 168 33 201 Europe 82 23 105 -5 85 25 110 148 52 200 Africa 55 1 56 -4 57 3 60 92 19 111 Middle East 277 38 315 -28 299 44 343 367 57 424 Asia Pacific 103 90 193 -4 106 91 197 132 94 226 International 560 183 743 -38 587 194 781 907 255 1,162 United States 243 12 255 -19 262 12 274 930 25 955 Canada 31 1 32 14 16 2 18 118 3 121 North America 274 13 287 -5 278 14 292 1,048 28 1,076 Worldwide 834 196 1,030 -43 865 208 1,073 1,955 283 2,238

Beginning September 2020, the monthly international rig count will be distributed using the same email alert-based subscription system as the weekly North America rig count. A monthly press release will no longer be distributed following the August 2020 rig count. The subscription system is available free-of-charge and is available by clicking here to join on the rig count website.

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the last working day of the first week of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available on our rig count site.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005011/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jud Bailey

+1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Thomas Millas

+1 910-515-7873

Thomas.millas@bakerhughes.com