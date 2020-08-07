Polysilicon prices continued to soar this week. Prices have been rising across the PV supply chain since mid-July due to recent accidents at two Chinese polysilicon factories, according to EnergyTrend.EnergyTrend said this week that prices have been rising across the entire PV industry supply chain since the middle of July, after two separate incidents at factories owned by Daqo and GCL-Poly disrupted global supplies of polysilicon. Statistics from the Taiwanese market research firm show that supply issues have now spread to solar cell and panel production, in addition to the downstream business. ...

