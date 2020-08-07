Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Provides Second Quarter 2020 Business Update

Progress on COVID-19 Vaccine Program

Reports over $100 million in cash and short-term investments as of August 6, 2020

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today provided financial, clinical and operational updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, commented, "This quarter we achieved significant milestones in advancing our unique COVID-19 vaccine program, which we are developing in collaboration with researchers at University of Miami. Specifically, our latest pre-clinical studies demonstrated immunogenicity proof-of-concept, validating that the selected vaccine antigen may be appropriate for human testing. Preclinical testing demonstrated expansion of antibody-supporting CD4+, and virus killing CD8+ T-cells in the lungs of the animals, a major site for COVID-19 infection. We believe this platform may play an important role as a standalone vaccine or in combination with other antibody-generating vaccines to provide broad cellular T-cell and humoral protection against COVID-19, particularly for elderly patients and those with underlying health conditions who have an increased risk of complications and death from COVID-19."

"Additionally, we established a partnership with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture our COVID-19 vaccine for anticipated Phase 1 trials in humans. We believe that the unique capabilities and previous expertise gained working with Waisman on our cancer programs, HS-110 and HS-130 that are based upon the same gp96 platform, will help shorten the development timeline for our COVID-19 vaccine."

"We recently presented our latest data for HS-110 in combination with Nivolumab in our Phase 2 lung cancer trial at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Importantly, this data demonstrated a strong survival benefit in a cohort of previously treated checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) naïve patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and further reinforced the potential utility of HS-110 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor as a frontline treatment for NSCLC."

"We also continue to accelerate PTX-35, our potential first-in-class T-cell co-stimulatory antibody, through clinical development. Specifically, we announced patient enrollment in our first-in-human clinical trial in multiple solid tumors following FDA clearance of our Investigational New Drug (IND) application. This study is expected to enroll up to 30 patients with advanced solid tumors refractory to standard of care."

"We have continued to strengthen our balance sheet, and now have over $100 million in cash and short-term investments as of August 6, 2020, which should provide us with the resources to significantly advance our clinical programs," concluded Mr. Wolf.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Recognized $0.6 million of grant revenue for qualified expenditures under the CPRIT grant compared to $0.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase in grant revenue in the current-year period primarily reflects the expected timing of completion of deliveries under the current phase of the contract. As of June 30, 2020, we had deferred revenue of $1.9 million for CPRIT proceeds received but for which the costs had not been incurred or the conditions of the award had not been met.

Research and development expenses decreased approximately 17.6% to $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $3.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

General and administrative expense was $1.8 million and $1.9 million for the quarters ending June 30, 2020 and 2019. General and administrative expenses primarily consist of personnel costs, including stock-based compensation expense, and consulting expenses to manage the business.

Net loss attributable to Heat Biologics was approximately $4.5 million, or ($0.05) per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to a net loss of approximately of $4.8 million, or ($0.14) per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $47 million in cash, cash equivalents and short investments.

HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,668,241 $ 9,039,887 Short-term investments 26,312,039 5,713,922 Accounts receivable 26,967 34,986 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 593,924 420,328 Total Current Assets 47,601,171 15,209,123 Property and Equipment, net 669,401 559,410 Other Assets In-process R&D 5,866,000 5,866,000 Goodwill 1,452,338 1,452,338 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,134,573 2,287,500 Finance lease right-of-use asset 306,643 187,573 Deposits 122,905 394,637 Total Other Assets 9,882,459 10,188,048 Total Assets $ 58,153,031 $ 25,956,581 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 779,642 $ 1,503,342 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,915,924 3,410,319 Contingent consideration, current portion 1,531,636 1,124,970 Contingent consideration, related party - current portion 454,364 454,364 Operating lease liability, current portion 228,776 216,832 Finance lease liability, current portion 104,828 49,104 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,202,705 1,676,467 Total Current Liabilities 6,217,875 8,435,398 Long Term Liabilities Other long-term liabilities 22,847 - Derivative warrant liability 47,939 - Deferred tax liability 361,911 361,911 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 200,000 200,000 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,402,962 1,519,574 Financing lease liability, net of current portion 215,112 142,667 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 1,969,538 1,653,197 Contingent consideration, related party - net of current portion 578,977 485,984 Total Liabilities 11,017,161 12,798,731 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.0002 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 110,023,783 and 33,785,999 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 22,006 6,757 Additional paid-in capital 163,007,558 118,173,843 Accumulated deficit (115,344,284 ) (104,597,748 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 28,044 (11,250 ) Total Stockholders' Equity - Heat Biologics, Inc. 47,713,324 13,571,602 Non-Controlling Interest (577,454 ) (413,752 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 47,135,870 13,157,850 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 58,153,031 $ 25,956,581

HEAT BIOLOGICS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Grant and licensing revenue $ 593,165 $ 342,487 $ 1,495,045 $ 1,043,549 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,790,797 3,424,141 5,573,303 6,596,388 General and administrative 1,801,674 1,860,459 5,072,222 5,208,060 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 843,000 112,000 816,000 226,290 Total operating expenses 5,435,471 5,396,600 11,461,525 12,030,738 Loss from operations (4,842,306 ) (5,054,113 ) (9,966,480 ) (10,987,189 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (24,363 ) - (1,002,073 ) - Investor relations expense - - (66,767 ) - Interest income 56,080 124,793 108,790 275,645 Other income (expense), net 273,771 (15,585 ) 16,292 (7,264 ) Total non-operating income (loss) 305,488 109,208 (943,758 ) 268,381 Net loss before income taxes (4,536,818 ) (4,944,905 ) (10,910,238 ) (10,718,808 ) Income tax expense - - - (45,178 ) Net loss (4,536,818 ) (4,944,905 ) (10,910,238 ) (10,763,986 ) Net loss - non-controlling interest (82,388 ) (174,035 ) (163,702 ) (277,640 ) Net loss attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc. $ (4,454,430 ) $ (4,770,870 ) $ (10,746,536 ) $ (10,486,346 ) Net loss per share attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc.- Net loss per share attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc.-basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share attributable to common stockholders- Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc.-basic and diluted 87,930,846 33,255,724 72,606,461 33,240,529 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (4,536,818 ) $ (4,944,905 ) $ (10,910,238 ) $ (10,763,986 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on foreign currency translation (179,510 ) 16,612 39,294 8,423 Total comprehensive loss (4,716,328 ) (4,928,293 ) (10,870,944 ) (10,755,563 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (82,388 ) (174,035 ) (163,702 ) (277,640 ) Comprehensive loss - Heat Biologics, Inc. $ (4,633,940 ) $ (4,754,258 ) $ (10,707,242 ) $ (10,477,923 )

