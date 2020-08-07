NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at

close of business on 6 August 2020 were:

160.69p Capital only

162.50p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 100,000 ordinary shares on 6th August

2020, the Company has 80,904,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding

19,457,261 which are held in treasury.