HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS

On 5 August 2020, Hepion announced that it had dosed the first NASH patient with CRV431 in its Phase IIa 'AMBITION' pilot study. The primary endpoint of AMBITION is to assess the safety and tolerability of CRV431 at a 75mg dose and the company expects data from the trial in Q420. The goal of the study outside the endpoints is to gather a range of different biomarkers in these patients to examine CRV431 for activity, which will be used to support the design of future studies.

