Global Vibrating Screen Market Estimated to Grow at 7% CAGR through 2029; Suspension of Non-Essential Industrial Activity During Covid-19 to Hurt Demand - Future Market Insights

Prominent vibrating screen manufacturers are largely pushing for the diversification of application in multiple end use verticals to minimize losses during the pandemic period.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / The global vibrating screen market is expected to expand at a promising 7% CAGR between the years 2019 and 2029. Lockdown restrictions and social distancing guidelines have significantly impacted operations in mineral processing industries, owing to disruptions in supply chains, and limited activity being allowed over worker health concerns in such facilities. On the other hand, potential applications in agriculture, food, pharma, and animal feed will help minimize losses during the crisis.

"Vibrating screens are increasingly standardized and adopted for material segregation applications. These devices enable high purity and sizing separations for industrial applications such as processing powders, dewatering materials, fractionating reclaimed asphalt pavement, and wood pelleting, which will support growth in the years to come," says the FMI study.

Vibrating Screen Market - Key Takeaways

Circular high frequency vibrating screens are witnessing major demand, owing to extensive applications in mineral processing industries.

Electric vibrating screens are reflecting fast growth aided by superior consistency and lower downtime characteristics.

Europe is a key market for vibrating screens, owing to major steel and mining markets in the region.

Vibrating Screen Market - Key Driving Factors

High customizability of vibrating screens for building, mining, coal and refractory applications is a major growth factor.

Easy availability and low maintenance downtime, coupled with a wide range of product options boost market growth.

Vibrating Screen Market - Key Constraints

Competition from alternative devices such as rotary sifters restrict sales and adoption.

Fine vibrating screens are easily damaged or blocked during operations, which hurts adoption rates.

The Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to affect the vibrating screen market adversely, owing to the disruptions in supply chains and suspension of industrial activity in multiple non-essential verticals. The significant impact of the outbreak on China, a key manufacturer will also hurt market prospects in the short term. On the other hand, niche applications in agriculture, food, and medicine sectors will generate key growth opportunities. Vibrating screen market will witness strong growth post the end of the lockdown restrictions.

Competition Landscape

Major manufacturers in the vibrating screen market include but are not limited to Schenck Process Holding GmbH, Metso Corp., Osborn Engineered Products SA, Thyssenkrupp AG, Sinfonia Technology Co. Ltd., Sandvik AB, Terex Corp., and FL Smidth.

Vibrating screen manufacturers are increasingly pushing for research into product development in performance and functionality, to widen their portfolios, and meet customized requirements of end user applications.

For instance, Haver & Boecker Niagara has announced a new service for pulse vibration analysis to evaluate vibrating screens and bolstering efficiency and uptime. Further, Weir Minerals revealed its customizable range of linear motion vibrating screens for dewatering and classification applications. Also, General Kinematics has unveiled an SMT-Screen, which the company claims increases circuit capacity by 40 per cent.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report offers detailed insights on vibrating screen market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product type (linear vibrating screens, circular vibrating screens, and elliptical vibrating screens), drive type (direct and indirect), and end use (construction, mining, recycling, and others), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

