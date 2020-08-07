Huawei said the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court in China has ruled in its favor in a patent dispute with its Israeli rival.Chinese inverter manufacturer Huawei said on Friday that the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court has ruled that SolarEdge has infringed on one of its patents for inverter products manufactured and exported by its Jabil Circuit (Guangzhou) Ltd. unit, along with two other subsidiaries in China. The decision is related to one of three infringement lawsuits that Huawei filed in Chinese courts against SolarEdge in May. The court has ordered SolarEdge to "immediately stop ...

