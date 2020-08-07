Bitgear Launches Full Stack Defi and Trading Platform for Digital Assets

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Veteran digital asset trading platform Bitgear has announced today that it will be launching its flagship digital asset exchange this week as part of a larger ecosystem offering to be announced in the near future.

Based out of Frankfurt, Germany, the Bitgear.io team aims to provide an unmatched exchange experience through the development of several tools that will allow traders of any skill level access to algorithmic trading strategies, arbitrage, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Despite being a new entrant to the space, Bitgear.io offers several compelling products to current exchange offerings.

The Bitgear Ecosystem consists of four main products, two of which are ready as part of this initial launch. While both tools ("Gear Engine" and "Gear Market") are currently in alpha, the Bitgear team has been tirelessly testing the platform's features for several months and feel confident they will be ready on launch day.

The Gear Engine is a unique offering in the space in that it comes packed with a full suite of trading tools for beginners and experts alike. The wide array of trading algorithms is fairly unique within the digital asset exchange space. What makes the Gear Engine unique is the fact that it caters to both the novice trader as well as those that are highly experienced. Newer traders will not have to choose a method or style of trading, instead the Gear Engine will choose an algorithm for them that allows for maximum gain with minimal risk. Meanwhile, those with significant trading experience will be able to leverage many of Gear Engine's trading algorithms, logic, and arbitrage opportunities to further take advantage of market volatility and price movement.

The second offering which will go live is Gear Market. A one-click-exchange that enables users to buy or sell the most popular coins with the click of a button, all while getting the best market price. According to Bitgear, Gear Market will accomplish this by "scanning the prices of the chosen currency on up to twenty different exchanges simultaneously, then buying/selling via the cheapest market prices available until the order is filled, thus creating a cheaper average trade price than could be achieved otherwise."

In a nod to user experience and the team's desire to put the trader front and center, the Bitgear team has stated that they will even use their own liquidity to take a favorable trade for the user if it makes the trade cheaper than their own. The Bitgear.io exchange was developed by traders, for traders. To learn more please follow Bitgear.io on medium or any one of our social media channels:

