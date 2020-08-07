Quantzig is one of the world's leading providers of advanced data analytics solutions with business units spread globally. Our advanced analytics solutions and domain expertise empower us to look for insights in complex, unstructured data sets from disparate sources. With the new digital economy creating significant disruptions and new opportunities, our global team of over 550+ analytics experts and data science professionals work with leading companies to help master digital transformation, drawing on our deep domain expertise and understanding of factors impacting business growth. Our insights have helped leading Fortune 500 companies to achieve better success rates by adopting the right technology and digital solutions to drive innovation and competitiveness. Request a FREE one-on-one platform demo to learn how our solutions can be tailored to your specific business requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005016/en/

Our cutting-edge, transformative analytics solutions enable businesses to improve outcomes by applying data-driven insights into their day-to-day decision-making process. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Engagement Overview

The rising competition and the identify and attract high-value customers in today's volatile telecommunication industry, prompted a leading telco to look for other opportunities to allocate marketing spend effectively. Since the client's operations were spread across geographies collating data and analyzing the impact of their spend proved to be a major challenge. By collaborating with Quanzig, they were looking to implement advanced marketing mix models to understand the impact of their media investments at both regional and global levels.

Our cutting-edge, transformative analytics solutions enable businesses to improve outcomes by applying data-driven insights into their day-to-day decision-making. Get your FREE customized proposalto know how we can help you.

"Marketing mix modeling enables businesses to evaluate past marketing outreach activities, forecast the return on investment, and measure its impact on the overall sales," says a telecom analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Challenge

The client's challenges spanned four key areas, including-

A decline in new subscription rates and a corresponding decline in average revenue per user

Price reduction that resulted in cannibalization of existing revenue streams

Increase in competitive pressures and the growing need to increase market share

To know more about the client's challenges, visit: https://bit.ly/2XAyYUz

For an in-depth analysis of your business processes and the role of analytics in driving process improvements, request for more info.

Quantzig's Approach

Quantzig adopted a comprehensive three-phased approach that revolved around assessing competitor sales data, media spending, and GRPs for display, paid search, social media, and purchase funnel indicators. The solutions offered also empowered the client to-

Quantify the marketing effectiveness of all channels and events in terms of ROI, revenue, contributions, and incremental sales

Drive future investment decisions based on simulated scenarios

Deploy a real-time dashboard to aid decision-making and provide executive management a powerful decision support system

Develop targeted marketing campaigns to retain profitable customers

Over the past 15 years, Quantzig has helped Fortune 500 companies solve some of the toughest business problems using a unique combination of design thinking frameworks, plug-and-play innovation accelerators, and an army of agile decision scientists. Want to know more? Contact us for a free pilot

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005016/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us