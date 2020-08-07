Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2020) - GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has discovered new veins with visible gold as a result of trenching in the first stages of its on-going exploration program at its Gold Drop Property. The Gold Drop Property is located 3 kilometers north of Greenwood, in the Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, one of the most prolific mining camps in Canada.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GGX Gold" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_tryxmbhd/GGX-Golds-trenching-discovers-new-veins-with-visible-gold-near-Greenwood-BC

Trenching started at the southern end of the C.O.D. vein in an area where some of the world's best intercepts of the year were obtained as announced by the company in a news release in March 2019. The vein, where exposed, contained pyrite mineralization, typical of other areas in this vein that previously assayed high in gold.

Two new veins were discovered by trenching quartz boulders located west of the C.O.D. vein. The first discovery vein ranges up to 0.5 meters thick and locally contains possible visible gold associated with pyrite, chalcopyrite and a grey sulphide mineral that management believes is likely a telluride mineral. In the main C.O.D vein, elevated silver, gold and tellurium values are associated with a soft silver-grey mineral, which is thought to be Sylvanite, a silver-tellurium-gold mineral that is believed to be the source of gold and tellurium in the higher grade sections of the main C.O.D. vein. The second discovery vein was exposed for a 50-meter strike length and also contained pyrite mineralization.

The excavator is going next to the Rhoderick Dhu area where additional historic quartz showings will be trenched and sampled. Follow-up drilling will be conducted on the most promising veins exposed by this trenching program.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Barry Brown, CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@ggxgold.com. For Investor Relations email at ir@ggxgold.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61281