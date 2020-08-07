Insurance Express Launches New "InsureTech" Platforms in New England to Revolutionize Home Insurance for Builders, Real Estate and Mortgage Professionals

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Insurance Express, one of the fastest growing insurance technology ("InsureTech") companies in the nation, is announcing plans to significantly expand its presence in New England with the introduction of its QuoteSlash and NuBuild homeowners insurance platforms. Utilizing the most up-to-date technology, these new platforms enable builders, real estate and mortgage professionals alike to obtain the fastest and most competitive home insurance rates to facilitate a seamless closing.

"It's our goal to introduce our game-changing big data solutions and innovative technologies across the entire insurance value chain to provide better, faster closings for industry professionals while giving the homeowner the best policy for the money," said Insurance Express President Raymond Graceffo, a Boston native. "We've become leaders in Florida and Texas and intend on becoming an industry leader in New England as well as New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Louisiana."

Insurance Express is building out its New England organization, which was founded and launched more than 25 years ago, under the leadership of Raymond Graceffo and his brother, MIT grad Gene Graceffo. The company is in the process of hiring licensed insurance agents, producers, customer service agents, field sales and marketing professionals to bring these hybrid platforms to more of the market.

QuoteSlash Insurance revolutionizes the way mortgage and real estate professionals get homeowners insurance for their clients. It is the only online platform of its kind dedicated to providing rapid, accurate home insurance quotes at the most competitive rates in the country. The platform provides a streamlined user experience and is now the #1 insurance company used by real estate and mortgage professionals in the Southeast and Southwest U.S.

NuBuild Insurance specializes in working solely with home builders, new construction developments and new construction homeowners. NuBuild Insurance Group has strategically partnered with the most competitive insurance companies in the marketplace and some of the largest construction companies in the country for new construction and provides special "accredited builder" discounts allowing them to deliver the best coverage at unbeatable pricing.

Founded out of Boston in 1994, Insurance Express developed its proprietary insurance rating and quoting technology, QuoteRush.Com, in partnership with accomplished master developer/programmer Greg Hile. Company co-founder Raymond Graceffo controls and manages the company's insurance development across the country, while brother Gene Graceffo oversees the company's lead generation and analytical technology development.

About Insurance Express:

