Sensors have become more affordable and reliable, opening new doors for capturing and analyzing students' data. With digitalization impacting all sectors alike, educational researchers are now deploying sensors to collect and analyze significantly larger, complex datasets. Multi-modal learning analytics (MMLA) is about exploiting new developments in sensors technology and data mining, allowing researchers to use multimodal data collection techniques to develop new educational interventions.

Since multimodal learning analytics (MMLA) deals with the collection and integration of data from different sources, it allows a more in-depth understanding of the learning processes and students' behavior. Multimodal learning analytics also allows the observation of interactions and nuances that are generally overlooked by traditional learning analytics methods, given that the latter exclusively rely on computer-based data. Quantzig, in its recent article, exploits some of the trends in multimodal learning analytics.

Trends Impacting Multi-Modal Learning Analytics

The rise in online learning models: Over the past decade, online learning has shown significant growth that has led to the amalgamation on the internet and education to impart new skills to people. The popularity of online learning can also be attributed to the pandemic outbreak that has drastically changed the lives of people globally.

Pandemic induced transformation in the educational sector: Since the COVID-19 outbreak, online learning has become more centric in people's lives. The government-enforced lockdowns to tackle the pandemic have also forced schools, universities, and companies to adapt to remote working models, giving rise to the boom in online learning.

The omnipresent nature of data mining and its benefits: Data mining and its concepts have become omnipresent due to its applications across industries, and the educational sector is no exception. The recent developments in data mining methodologies have also had a significant impact on the e-learning sector, enabling the use of data for decision-making and analysis.

The emergence of sensor technology: Sensors, whether active or passive, play a crucial role in bridging the gap between physical and digital environments by enabling various types of information to be shared in real-time. Systems that can retrieve and analyze data from sensors represent significant potential for use in e-learning to overcome the barriers introduced by learning in a digital environment.

