Tetra Bio-Pharma Virtually Opens the Market

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce that TBP common shares and warrants are now listed on the TSX (the "Common Shares") and (the "Warrants"). This occurred on August 4th, 2020.

Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and Chief Regulatory Officer, Tetra Bio-Pharma joined his team and Sophie Van Houtte, Head of TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to celebrate the company's graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market. The celebratory video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqroWvITkJ0

The Common Shares and Warrants are listed and started to trade on the TSX at the opening of markets on August 4th 2020, under the symbols "TBP", "TBP.WT", "TBP.WT.A" and "TBP.WT.B", respectively. The Corporation's Common Shares and listed Warrants have been voluntary delisted from the TSX-V. The Common Shares will however continue to trade on the OCTQB market under the symbol "TBPMF".

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

Forward-looking statements

For further information, please contact Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.:

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

