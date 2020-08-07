With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on profits and operations of industries across the globe, the usually resilient personal care products market is also likely to face the impact.Further, the pronounced effect of the pandemic on consumer spending and the overall economic fallout will also add to the woes of companies in the sector.What is the next action plan for personal care product brands to navigate through the ongoing crisis? An in-depth analysis of the changing market trends and associated risks is the way forward. At Infiniti, we understand the critical importance of data in informing your decision-making and strategy during these uncertain times. Request a FREE proposalfor insights into our COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis for companies across sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005307/en/

Engagement Overview:

Businesses that take a reactive approach can often get left behind amidst the market competition, and also this also proves to be a significant roadblock in capitalizing on market trends. Our client, a global personal care products manufacturer, was grappling with this challenge. With the personal care products market becoming intensely competitive with numerous market players, the company's strategies became obsolete, and their market share was plummeting rapidly. The company approached Infiniti Research to help combat this challenge and strategize to build a more robust market foothold. Our industry experts were also tasked with proactively identifying the latest market innovations and trends in the personal care products market through an in-depth market trend analysis.

Proactive decision-making and agile business strategies are vital to sailing through difficult business challenges. Get in touch with an industry expert for solutions to your unique business challenges.

Scope of the engagement

over a span of 12 weeks, experts at Infiniti Research undertook a deep-dive analysis of the personal care products market in EMEA. The engagement covered:

Latest market trends and innovations in personal care products

Competitor strategies

Comprehensive customer intelligence to understand the changing consumer behavior for personal products in EMEA

Design innovations and packaging trends in the market

Access the complete engagement here

Business Impact

The industry trend analysis enabled the personal care products brand to monitor innovative technologies, products, and ingredient trends in the EMEA region. The data gathered through the engagement was leveraged to restructure their innovative pipeline, enabling the client to plan and revamp their product launch and pricing strategies. Through the risk assessment by experts at Infiniti Research, the client was able to identify early signs of risks and build concrete action plans to mitigate them. They also identified and invested in several strategies to compete with category-killers using the deep-dive insights and market entry strategies provided by our industry experts.

For an in-depth market analysis on how COVID-19 will impact the personal care products market and data-driven insights to plan your next moves, request more info here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005307/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us