UK Mortgages Ltd - Corporate Update

7 August 2020



UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Reiteration of material undervaluation of Possible Offer and Announcement of Review of Future Strategy

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited ("UKML", or the "Company") is pleased to announce a follow up to the strategic update announced on 22 July 2020.

The Chairman, Chris Waldron comments:

"The Board will always act in what it believes are the best interests of shareholders and, based on its detailed knowledge and understanding of the Company and its assets, reiterates its belief that the possible offer for the Company materially undervalues the Company and its prospects. In addition, the Board also announces that it will launch a review of future strategy. "

Company and Market Background

The Company's shareholders ("Shareholders") approved in August 2019 revised investment and share buyback policies. As signalled, the first opportunity to enact the revised share buyback policy was expected to be on completion of the refinancing of the Oat Hill transaction. This refinancing was delayed by the temporary closure of the UK mortgage securitisation market due to Covid-19 and was completed as soon as practically possible after the market resumed trading. Following the successful securitisation of Oat Hill, a significant amount of capital will be released later this month. The excess capital will facilitate share buybacks whilst the Company's share price continues to trade at a discount to the NAV per share.

The Oat Hill transaction was one of several transactions priced in the month of July in the primary UK RMBS market, which included a number of established lenders. As discussed in the June factsheet, published on 23 July 2020, the Oat Hill No.2 transaction was priced competitively at the tight end of the range.

In addition to the delay to the refinancing of the Oat Hill transaction, the beginning of the Covid-19 disruption in late March saw the FCA introduce a payment holiday scheme, whereby lenders were asked to offer payment deferrals to mortgage borrowers for an initial period of 3-months and later with the further ability to extend this period to up to 6 months. The scale of the initial take-up of deferrals introduced a level of uncertainty that was a factor in the Board's decision to reduce its dividend but, as reported in greater detail in the Company's most recent factsheet for June-2020, large numbers of borrowers are returning to making payments as their initial period comes to an end rather than taking an extension. Moreover, the Board notes that on completion of the Oat Hill transaction there will continue to be a release of yield income in the form of the pull-to-par on the portfolio, which was acquired at a discount.

Furthermore, as mentioned in previous communications to Shareholders, securitisation funding markets have continued to improve and the technical outlook for RMBS supply, particularly from the bank sector where issuers benefit from alternative low-cost central bank funding schemes such as the TFSME, is expected to be positive for RMBS spread performance in the medium term. Prime bank RMBS spreads have already returned to levels seen before the Covid-19 outbreak, and with most regular non-bank issuers now having come to market since the lockdown ended, the Board considers there will likely be a lull in further issuance whilst stocks of loans are rebuilt. This is supported by the sharp drop in origination levels most will have suffered whilst mortgage markets were effectively closed during the lockdown, and the Board considers this will offer further positive momentum to spread performance.

This is coupled with improving housing market conditions where the removal of stamp duty on the first £500,000 of any housing transactions until next April, is having a positive effect with estate agents reporting a significant increase in business, which the Board considers will aid refinancing for borrowers and support property prices, both of which should be positive for loan performance.

In addition, the Board recognises the desire of Shareholders for any dividend to be both sustainable and covered by income.

As a consequence of all of the above, on 22 July 2020, the Board, following a review of the observed portfolio performance and market outlook, announced its intention to declare:

an additional interim dividend in respect of the Company's year ended 30 June 2020 of 1.5p per share; and

of 1.5p per share; and four quarterly dividends of 1.125p per share in respect of the Company's current financial year to 30 June 2021 .

Possible Offer

On 20 July 2020, the Board noted the announcement of the same day by M&G Investment Management Ltd ("MAGIM") (the "Possible Offer Announcement"), in its capacity as manager of M&G Speciality Finance Fund (GBP) SCSp (the "Fund"), regarding the possible cash offer by the Fund for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company (the "Possible Offer"). In the Possible Offer Announcement the Possible Offer price was stated as 67 pence per UKML share and the making of a firm offer was stated as being subject to certain pre-conditions and reservations (see Appendix 1). Shareholders should note that the Possible Offer was unsolicited and is conditional and that the Possible Offer Announcement does not amount to an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for the Company under Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code and there can be no certainty that any offer will be forthcoming.

On 22 July 2020, the Board of UKML announced that it had considered the proposal together with its financial adviser, Numis Securities Limited, and had unanimously rejected it on 19 July 2020, having concluded that the terms materially undervalue the Company and its prospects.

Since 22 July 2020, the Board has consulted extensively with Shareholders to seek perspectives on the Possible Offer as well as the Company's strategy and prospects. The Board confirms that it will always act in the interests of Shareholders and will assess any proposal against its assessment of the standalone prospects of the Company using the information and insight that it has at its disposal.

The Board continues to believe in the quality of the assets in the Company's portfolio as well as the quality of the investment management provided by TFAM. The Board restates its belief that the terms of the Possible Offer materially undervalue the Company and its prospects. It therefore sees no merit in engaging with MAGIM on a proposal that the Board does not consider to be in the best interests of Shareholders. The Board notes that there has been contact with MAGIM and MAGIM's financial adviser since the unanimous rejection of the Possible Offer on 19 July 2020 but that no further proposal has been received and so the Board confirms to Shareholders that it is not in discussions with MAGIM at this time.

Review of Future Strategy

In recent years, the Board has consulted with Shareholders with a view to amending and updating the investment proposition in response to the discount that the share price trades at versus NAV. The revised investment strategy approved by Shareholders in August 2019 was designed in consultation with Shareholders to address this. While the Board considers that the revised investment strategy has been implemented in an appropriate and timely manner, it recognises that the circumstances in which the Company operates have evolved since the revised investment strategy was approved and that it would be prudent to review, again, the Company's strategic direction in conjunction with the Company's investment manager.

The Board commits to commencing a review of future strategy once the Company is no longer in an Offer Period under the Takeover Code. This review would consider various aspects of the Company's strategy and operating model in current and expected future circumstances. The review would be with the aim of maximising the value created for and delivered to Shareholders from the high quality assets that are within the Company's portfolio and would seek to provide Shareholders with a strategy that delivered an understood pathway to enhanced liquidity as well as a narrowing and removal of the discount at which the shares trade versus the NAV.



It is anticipated that the review would include but not be limited to the following:

the continuing merits of the existing strategy approved by Shareholders in August 2019 ;

; the optimisation of assets, to release further funds;

the gradual sale of the Company's assets to release further capital;

the reconstruction of the Company to facilitate its ongoing growth; and

the orderly winding down of the Company.

For the avoidance of doubt, the review would commence following the conclusion of the Offer Period and would not consider a formal sale process under the Takeover Code, a merger, or the solicitation of a buyer or buyers to make an offer for the shares or substantially all of the assets of the Company.

The Board would seek to conclude the review within a few months of the end of the Offer Period. Shareholders would be consulted as part of this review and a Shareholder vote would be held to approve any recommendations made as a result of the review. Illustratively, if the Offer Period were to end on 17 August 2020, the Board would expect to be able to announce the conclusions of its review by no later than the date of publication of the Company's annual report, which is required to be published by the end of October.

The Company will proceed with the implementation of its announced dividend and share buyback policies.

In summary, the Board will always act in the interest of Shareholders and, based on its detailed knowledge and understanding of the Company and its assets, reiterates its belief that the Possible Offer for the Company materially undervalues the Company and its prospects. The Board recognises that the circumstances in which the Company operates have evolved and therefore has committed to review the future strategy of the Company.

The Company notes that in accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Takeover Code, MAGIM has until 5.00pm on 17 August 2020, being 28 days after the date of the Possible Offer Announcement, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Takeover Code applies. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Company and the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Takeover Code.

This statement is being made by the Company without the prior agreement or approval of MAGIM.



Enquiries:

UK Mortgages Limited

Christopher Waldron (Chairman) 020 7260 1000

Numis Securities Limited, Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Hugh Jonathan 020 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

Stuart Ord



