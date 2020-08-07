Premier analytics service provider, Quantzig announces the completion of its credit risk modeling and compliance analytics engagement. The case study offers comprehensive insights into how they helped a telecom service provider to create a risk model to optimize collection efforts and reduce defaults.

Decision Intelligence-based Credit Risk Modeling For a Telco (Graphic: Business Wire)

The traditional objective of scorecarding and credit risk modeling was based on the ability to manage delinquency and take corrective actions to prevent bad debt. But today, there is an opportunity for telcos to convert their credit risk models into a competitive differentiator. This involves using credit risk management processes and systems to fine-tune offerings and identify potential customer groups.

Factors that prompted the telco to develop risk scorecards to predict the payment behavior of existing accounts

Absence of reporting tools and data management systems: The lack of a well-defined data management and reporting tool, resulted in reports being generated manually. Such an approach was not just time-consuming, but it also blocked valuable resources and further delayed the decision-making process. This is one of the factors that prompted the client to develop scorecards and implement a comprehensive reporting tool to support both pre-defined and bespoke reports while minimizing the time for generating reports.

Lack of satistical scoring models and analytical frameworks to analyze risks: With no statistical risk scoring model in place, the client's risk assessment criteria were solely based on expert ratings and policies. To drive better results, the client wanted to deploy a statistical framework for each phase of the customer life cycle to assess, optimize, and monitor the customer journey.

Unclear risk segmentation strategies: The credit risk segmentation models used by telcos today seem too unsophisticated to deal with the current complexity of the customer base and with the growing pressure of bad debt. Deploying a statistical predictive risk behavioral scoring would allow greater differentiation in most of the credit management processes improving their effectiveness and the overall customer experience.

How did credit risk modeling help the telco address their pain points?

Quantzig's risk analytics experts used regression modeling to assess the historical payment data to identify the key triggers and features indicating payment defaults. This was followed by the second phase, where they used cross tab analysis to map the triggers followed by credit risk modeling and early warning signals tracking on the customer data and created a risk-scoring model for all customer accounts. The solutions enabled the client to-

Reduced payment defaults by 50%

Improve revenue growth

Identify potential defaulters

Optimize collection efforts to improve collection revenues

Develop a targeted collections approach

The complete case study on credit risk modeling is now available.

