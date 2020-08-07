360Quadrants Releases Quadrant of Best Data Acquisition System Providers in 2020

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Acquisition System, usually abbreviated as either DAQ or DAS, record measurements of physical phenomena such as voltage, current, temperature, pressure, vibration, or sound. A DAQ system contains sensors, DAQ measurement hardware, and a computer with application software. These systems record data in order to analyze it later and can connect a computer to the real world through multiple channels of analog and/or digital I/O. DAQs are now available as USB devices, which helps in easy installation. Data acquisition plays a vital role in a number of fields, including life sciences research, civil engineering, and industrial maintenance, to name a few.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant Best Data Acquisition System to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has National Instruments, Keysight Technologies, Fortive, Ametek, Teledyne, and Yokogawa sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Data Acquisition System Market. 360Quadrants also lists the 25 best Data Acquisition System market.

Data Acquisition System360Quadrants categorization

Company evaluation was conducted for 40+ companies offering Data Acquisition Systems, out of which 25 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

National Instruments, Keysight Technologies, Fortive, Ametek, Teledyne, and Yokogawa have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence &business strategy. These vendors offer highly customizable and easily deployable Data Acquisition Systems for commercial clients, which, when combined with their robust business strategies, enables them to achieve sustained growth in the market.

Siemens, Bruel & Kjaer, Schneider Electric, HBM, Omron, and Tektronix have been identified as Innovators, as these companies have innovative portfolios of the Data Acquisition Systems and the potential to build strong business strategies for their business growth to be at par with the leading companies in the market. The companies have been providing the best Data Acquisition System offerings as per the demands of their customers.

Macrodyne, Data Translation, Dewetron, Dewesoft, Campbell Scientific, AstroNova, Hioki, and Sefram Instruments have been identified as the emerging players in the Data Acquisition System market. These companies specialize in offering highly niche and personalized solutions and services to their clients and have also focused on completing acquisitions and improving their sales abilities in numerous regions with an aim to offer their integrated services to a wider range of clients.

Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, GE, Graphtec, and Honeywell have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have strong portfolios of the best Data Acquisition Systems and also have widespread networks of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of their services across various vertical markets.

360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Data Acquisition System comparisons between vendors. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

360Quadrantscompany evaluation Methodology

The Top Data Acquisition System Market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.



a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Data Acquisition System market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:



a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

