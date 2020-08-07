Get in touch with Quantzig for comprehensive insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent social media analytics engagement that illustrates how social media data helped an auto manufacturer to tackle the growing competitive pressure and boost brand loyalty.

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and insights from social platforms.

Social media, as we know it today, is a major source for driving sales across industries. As such, it is slowly turning out to be the go-to platform for businesses to analyze the opinions and personal experiences of their customers. In this context, it would be right to say that the proliferation of technology, along with social platforms, has played a major role in bridging the communication gap that exists between businesses and their customers. But the real challenge lies in drawing conclusive insights from these data sets. In this case, the client, a leading player in the automotive industry based out of Germany, was facing intense competition from top companies globally. This was when they decided to transform its business model by leveraging three digital technologies, namely, social media analytics, IoT, and smart embedded devices.

Key Questions Answered

1. Can social media data aid decision-making?

2. How can social media analytics help me identify and categorize the tone of online conversations?

3. Why is social media sentiment analysis crucial for a product launch?

According to Quantzig's social media analytics experts, "Leveraging natural language processing and text mining to monitor the online customer conversations and determine the deeper context as they apply to a specific brand or topic is crucial to succeeding in today's complex business world."

How Social Media Analytics Helped the Auto Manufacturer

1: Gauged the strength of customer relationships by creating digital profiles for customers

2: Analyzed sales and prepared in advance for spikes in demand

3: Identified potential customer service issues before they could inflict damage to the brand's reputation

Our mission, in this case, was to spearhead the auto manufacturer's effort to use social media analytics to gauge customer needs and drive sales. The initial phase revolved around combining data visualization tools, social media platforms, and analytics to help the client to monitor customer sentiments in real-time. Social media analytics empowered the client to identify the strength of customer relationships and understand the information flow within groups. By leveraging social media sentiment analysis, we not only helped the client capitalize on social media interactions but were successful in presenting our findings and dictating the next best step for their brand.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

