WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 August 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

Wincanton plc

('Wincanton' or the 'Group')

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name RICHARD GIFFORD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name WINCANTON PLC b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE OF OPTION



EXERCISE OF A NIL-COST OPTION OVER 17,796 ORDINARY SHARES. THE EXERCISE HAS BEEN SETTLED ON A NET SETTLEMENT BASIS, RESULTING IN THE DELIVERY OF 9,431 SHARES WHICH HAVE BEEN RETAINED BY MR GIFFORD Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.805 8,365 d) Aggregated information

N/A



N/A e) Date of the transaction 22 JULY 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

• 19,100 colleagues

• 200+ locations

• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

• Revenue £1.1bn

• 5,500 drivers

•14m sq ft of warehousing space