WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, August 7
7 August 2020
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
Wincanton plc
('Wincanton' or the 'Group')
Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|WINCANTON PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|EXERCISE OF OPTION
EXERCISE OF A NIL-COST OPTION OVER 17,796 ORDINARY SHARES. THE EXERCISE HAS BEEN SETTLED ON A NET SETTLEMENT BASIS, RESULTING IN THE DELIVERY OF 9,431 SHARES WHICH HAVE BEEN RETAINED BY MR GIFFORD
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 JULY 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market
For further information please contact:
Wincanton plc Tel: 01249 710 000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary
Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000
Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns
Notes to Editors
About Wincanton
Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.
As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.
We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.
Key facts:
• 19,100 colleagues
• 200+ locations
• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles
• Revenue £1.1bn
• 5,500 drivers
•14m sq ft of warehousing space