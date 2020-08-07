Anzeige
WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol: 5K2 
Frankfurt
07.08.20
15:31 Uhr
1,985 Euro
+0,010
+0,51 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.08.2020 | 19:16
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 7

7 August 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

Wincanton plc
('Wincanton' or the 'Group')

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
RICHARD GIFFORD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionEXERCISE OF OPTION

EXERCISE OF A NIL-COST OPTION OVER 17,796 ORDINARY SHARES. THE EXERCISE HAS BEEN SETTLED ON A NET SETTLEMENT BASIS, RESULTING IN THE DELIVERY OF 9,431 SHARES WHICH HAVE BEEN RETAINED BY MR GIFFORD
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.8058,365
d)Aggregated information

N/A

N/A
e)Date of the transaction22 JULY 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

• 19,100 colleagues

• 200+ locations

• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

• Revenue £1.1bn

• 5,500 drivers

14m sq ft of warehousing space

© 2020 PR Newswire
