Probyn Miers Becomes Part of HKA

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, one of the world's leading privately owned, independent providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries, has announced that Probyn Miers, the UK's leading firm of Expert Architects in the field of Construction Dispute Avoidance and Resolution, is now part of the firm with immediate effect.

Probyn Miers was founded in 1998 and has offices in London and Dubai. Its team of experts specialise in engineering and construction related disputes on projects across a broad range of sectors including commercial, energy, transportation infrastructure, residential and high-rise towers, international airports, hospitality, and other complex building types.

Toby Hunt, Partner and Chief Business Development Officer, said: "The addition of the Probyn Miers team will significantly enhance our expert witness service offering, with HKA now employing over 360 technical subject-matter experts. It will also further complement our unique, multidisciplinary service that combines quantum, engineering and architecture, delay, disruption, damages and digital (QED+), putting us in a unique position to provide clients with a best in class one-stop solution on their projects."

Probyn Miers is instructed by a wide range of clients comprising government entities, contractors, developers, insurers, architects and lawyers. The firm brings to HKA expertise from projects in Africa, Asia, Australasia, South America, the Caribbean, Russia, China, the Middle East as well as throughout Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Christopher Miers, founder of Probyn Miers, said: "Probyn Miers shares a vision with HKA for providing expert advice and analysis at the highest level. To bring together outstanding engineering and architecture experts all under one roof enables us to lead the international field of coordinated construction expertise and to provide a multi-disciplinary team of strength and depth which aligns with our industry's progressive globalisation of project delivery."

ABOUT HKA

HKA is one of the world's leading privately owned, independent providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries.

HKA has 1,000+ consultants, experts and advisors across 47 offices in 19 countries.

You can find out further information about HKA by visiting our website at www.hka.com.

ABOUT PROBYN MIERS

Probyn Miers is the leading firm of Expert Architects specializing in International Construction Dispute Avoidance and Resolution with offices in London and Dubai.

You can find out further information about Probyn Miers by visiting our website at www.probyn-miers.com.

Contact: UK josephineguckian@hka.com, US johnpaolin@hka.com

