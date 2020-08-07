Global online trading platform, TigerWit, has today launched the complete series of interviews conducted with their official partner, Liverpool FC. The partnership between TigerWit and Liverpool Football Club was recently celebrated following the teams league triumph, and the focus of the videos is that of a shared vision for Inspiration and Innovation.

The exclusive videos which can be found on TigerWit's Instagram page, see club legend Michael Owen in conversation with newly crowned champions Trent Alexander-Arnold, Adrián and Joe Gomez. During the videos, the LFC players discuss how Inspiration and Innovation has shaped what they have achieved both on and off the pitch, as well as looking at how the game has changed over the years. In keeping with the social distancing restrictions that are currently in place, the interviews were conducted via Zoom, and the subject of lockdown is also discussed within them. The long form of this interview can be found via the LFC Twitter feed.

When asked about the subject of the discussion, Head of Marketing, Barnabas Goh, was quoted as saying, "We are so proud of everything that Liverpool FC has achieved this season and that has inspired everyone at TigerWit to push harder too. The theme of Inspiration and Innovation is something that we as a company hold pivotal to our thought process and can be seen through the advanced trading technology that we provide. This same theme seemed like the ideal subject to discuss with our partners at LFC, as they too take inspiration from the past in order to innovate on the pitch. We are so delighted to be able to share these videos with our clients and LFC fans alike, and we hope they enjoy them as much as we did making them".

TigerWit is the Official Online Trading Partner of Liverpool Football Club, and provides its global client base with access to the market via it's award winning trading app. You can find further details TigerWit and the services it provides at https://www.tigerwit.com.

