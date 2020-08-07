Technavio has been monitoring the coronavirus test kits market and it is expected to decrease by USD 320.29 million during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What is the key factor driving the market?

The spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN GmbH, Seegene Inc., SolGent Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

ROW

What is a major trend in the market?

Increased screening of passengers in airports is a major trend driving the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN GmbH, Seegene Inc., SolGent Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Coronavirus Test Kits Market is segmented as below:

End-user Government Non-government

Geography Europe Asia North America ROW



Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coronavirus test kits market report covers the following areas:

Coronavirus Test Kits Market size

Coronavirus Test Kits Market trends

Coronavirus Test Kits Market analysis

This study identifies increased screening of passengers in airports as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kits market growth during the next few years.

Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the coronavirus test kits market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN GmbH, Seegene Inc., SolGent Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coronavirus test kits market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Coronavirus Test Kits Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist coronavirus test kits market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coronavirus test kits market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coronavirus test kits market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coronavirus test kits market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Scenario Analysis

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Non-government Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

QIAGEN GmbH

Seegene Inc.

SolGent Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

