WKN: A1JQT2 ISIN: US2434431084 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.08.2020 | 22:08
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN Publicly Disavows Covid-19 Swift Kit Video as Produced by Outside Unauthorized Party

Company to Promptly notify SEC and FINRA that it has no connection to, never authorized, and does not know source of Genviro! Swift Kit video

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC:DECN) www.decisiondiagnostics.co, through its subsidiary Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc., today stated that it will, concurrent with this release, voluntarily notify the SEC and FINRA about an unauthorized video concerning the company's GenViro! Swift Kit that appears to have been posted online and in Social Media. The company will state to the SEC and FINRA that neither it nor its employees had anything to do with the video. "The company unequivocally has had nothing to do with, did not authorize and does not know the source of the video www.covid-free.life and does not endorse it," said DECN CEO Keith Berman.

Although the video contains a purported disclaimer stating it was not authorized by DECN, the company will voluntarily submit a letter to both the SEC and FINRA completely disassociating ourselves from any involvement in the preparation, posting or any aspect having to do with the video.

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP

Decision Diagnostics Corp. has been the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters for 18 years. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. The company's GenViro! products are designed to test for Covid-19, and applications for Emergency (EUA) Waivers have been submitted to the U.S. FDA. The finger stick test kit is currently being readied for international sales and an agreement for distribution has been signed for sales to commence in multiple countries including India, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Australia. Registration in those countries where such documentation is required is the responsibility of the distributor.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of August 6, 2020, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Decision Diagnostics Corp.
Keith Berman (805) 446-2973
info@decisiondiagnostics.co
www.genultimate.com
www.genultimatetbg.com
www.pharmatechdirect.com

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600712/DECN-Publicly-Disavows-Covid-19-Swift-Kit-Video-as-Produced-by-Outside-Unauthorized-Party

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
