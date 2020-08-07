Technavio has been monitoring the private-label food and beverage market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 30.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Product line extension is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Albertsons Companies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Dollar General Corp., Giant Food Stores LLC, Target Corp., The Kroger Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- What is a major trend in the market?
- Premiumization of private-label food and beverage products is a major trend driving the market growth.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.40%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albertsons Companies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Dollar General Corp., Giant Food Stores LLC, Target Corp., The Kroger Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Product line extension has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Private-label Food
- Private-label Beverage
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our private-label food and beverage market in US report covers the following areas:
- Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US Size
- Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US Trends
- Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US Analysis
This study identifies the premiumization of private-label food and beverage products as one of the prime reasons driving the private-label food and beverage market growth in US during the next few years.
Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the private-label food and beverage market in US, including some of the vendors such as Albertsons Companies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Dollar General Corp., Giant Food Stores LLC, Target Corp., The Kroger Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., and Walmart Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the private-label food and beverage market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist private-label food and beverage market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the private-label food and beverage market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the private-label food and beverage market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private-label food and beverage market vendors in US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Private-label food Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Private-label beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Volume Drivers Demand led growth
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Albertsons Companies Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Dollar General Corp.
- Giant Food Stores LLC
- Target Corp.
- The Kroger Co.
- TreeHouse Foods Inc.
- United Natural Foods Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
