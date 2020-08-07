Technavio has been monitoring the private-label food and beverage market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 30.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Product line extension is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Albertsons Companies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Dollar General Corp., Giant Food Stores LLC, Target Corp., The Kroger Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What is a major trend in the market?

Premiumization of private-label food and beverage products is a major trend driving the market growth.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.40%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albertsons Companies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Dollar General Corp., Giant Food Stores LLC, Target Corp., The Kroger Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Product line extension has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US is segmented as below:

Product Private-label Food Private-label Beverage

Distribution Channel Offline Online



Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our private-label food and beverage market in US report covers the following areas:

Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US Size

Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US Trends

Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US Analysis

This study identifies the premiumization of private-label food and beverage products as one of the prime reasons driving the private-label food and beverage market growth in US during the next few years.

Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the private-label food and beverage market in US, including some of the vendors such as Albertsons Companies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Dollar General Corp., Giant Food Stores LLC, Target Corp., The Kroger Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., and Walmart Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the private-label food and beverage market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Private-label Food and Beverage Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist private-label food and beverage market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the private-label food and beverage market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the private-label food and beverage market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private-label food and beverage market vendors in US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Private-label food Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Private-label beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Volume Drivers Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Dollar General Corp.

Giant Food Stores LLC

Target Corp.

The Kroger Co.

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

United Natural Foods Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

