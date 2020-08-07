Terra Tech Corp. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) ("Terra Tech" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Matthew Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech, commented, "Our second quarter results were impacted by reduced footfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the closure of two of our dispensaries for the entire month of June, following damage done in the wake of civil unrest in California. Our cultivation facilities continued to sell cannabis products throughout the quarter, however the shift in revenue mix toward wholesale products reduced our operating margin. Looking ahead, we remain focused on improving the fundamentals in our THC business in California to maximize near-term revenues, and are prioritizing the opening of our cannabis retail location at East Dyer Road, Santa Ana, finishing our Hegenberger cultivation project, and reopening the Oakland, California dispensary. We expect to build our capital base in the second half of 2020, including completing a number of asset sales in Nevada to strengthen the Company's cash position and redirect resources to assets that generate the highest returns in the THC business. Despite the recent challenges and uncertainty in the market, we remain focused on our strategy and will continue to build out a lean and sustainable business."

Financial Update

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company generated revenues from continuing operations of approximately $3.31 million, compared to approximately $4.48 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of approximately $1.17 million. The decrease was primarily due to the combined impact of COVID-19 which reduced customer traffic and sales volume and civil unrest which resulted in the damage and closure of two of our dispensaries for the entire month of June.

Terra Tech's gross profit from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $1.39 million, compared to a gross profit of approximately $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of approximately $0.91 million. Gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was approximately 42.1%, compared to approximately 51.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in gross margin was mainly due to our revenue decrease, but was also impacted by higher cost of sales. The shift from being a purely retail company to being fully integrated in 2020 has resulted in lower margins, as a greater percentage of our labor and overhead costs are classified as cost of goods sold, rather than selling, general and administrative expenses. Our cost of sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was also negatively impacted by suboptimal purchasing volume.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $7.38 million, compared to approximately $8.61 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.23 million.

The net loss attributable to Terra Tech for the three months ending June 30, 2020 was $18.18 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to $10.10 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ending June 30, 2019. The increase in net loss was primarily attributed to $11.31 million of non-cash impairment charges recorded in the second quarter, as a result of declining revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and civil riots in Oakland, California.

The Company had $0.74 million in cash as of June 30, 2020, compared with $1.23 million as of December 31, 2019.

Stockholders' equity for the period ending June 30, 2020 amounted to approximately $52.65 million compared to approximately $75.33 million as of December 31, 2019.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech, which recently merged with OneQor Technologies, is a holding company with a portfolio of investments focused on cannabis agricultural assets in the THC market and the research, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products. Backed by innovative science and best-in-class manufacturing, the company's mission is to deliver top-tier cannabis and cannabinoid-based products across the wide range of emerging consumer markets for plant-based health products, including CBD, pharmaceuticals and consumer brands.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Terra Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors.

New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the combination, will be more fully discussed in our reports with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Terra Tech's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Terra Tech as of the date of this release. Terra Tech undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

TERRA TECH CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except for shares and per-share information)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 3,308 $ 4,478 $ 7,621 $ 6,522 Cost of goods sold 1,916 2,177 3,891 2,622 Gross profit 1,392 2,301 3,730 3,900 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,377 8,613 16,414 17,204 Impairment of assets 11,314 510 16,433 510 (Gain) / Loss on sale of assets - - (35 ) - Loss on interest in joint venture - - - 1,067 Loss from operations (17,299 ) (6,822 ) (29,082 ) (14,880 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (842 ) (3,620 ) (1,744 ) (6,548 ) Other income/loss (88 ) 985 (23 ) 997 Total other income (expense) (930 ) (2,635 ) (1,767 ) (5,551 ) Income (Loss) from continuing operations (18,229 ) (9,457 ) (30,849 ) (20,431 ) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (252 ) (839 ) (5,004 ) (1,323 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) (18,481 ) (10,296 ) (35,853 ) (21,754 ) Less: Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from continuing operations (298 ) 8 (341 ) 86 Less: Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from discontinued operations - (200 ) - - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TERRA TECH CORP. $ (18,183 ) $ (10,104 ) $ (35,512 ) $ (21,840 ) Income / ( Loss) from continuing operations per common share attributable to Terra Tech Corp. common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.21 ) Net Loss per common share attributable to Terra Tech Corp. common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 186,068,175 105,360,358 174,781,579 99,319,032

TERRA TECH CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except Shares)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 744 $ 1,226 Accounts receivable, net 1,242 693 Inventory 4,768 4,334 Prepaid expenses and other assets 459 675 Current assets of discontinued operations 73 2,440 Total current assets 7,286 9,368 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 34,066 35,469 Intangible assets, net 11,733 14,871 Goodwill 17,224 21,471 Other assets 14,980 10,272 Investments 5,330 5,000 Assets of discontinued operations 10,326 22,799 TOTAL ASSETS $ 100,945 $ 119,250 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 13,119 $ 9,525 Deferred revenue 129 - Short-term debt 16,885 11,021 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 8,083 7,035 Total current liabilities 38,216 27,582 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of discounts 1,878 6,570 Long-term lease liabilities 8,202 8,902 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations - 869 Total long-term liabilities 10,080 16,341 Total liabilities 48,296 43,923 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, convertible series A, par value 0.001: - - 100 shares authorized as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 12 shares issued and 8 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 Preferred stock, convertible series B, par value 0.001: - - 41,000,000 Shares Authorized as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 0 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 Common stock, par value 0.001: 207 120 990,000,000 Shares authorized as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 204,777,168 issued and 202,468,760 outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 120,313,386 shares issued and 118,004,978 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 Additional paid-in capital 273,526 260,516 Treasury Stock (2,308,408 shares of common stock, 4 shares of Preferred Stock Convertible Series A) (808 ) (808 ) Accumulated deficit (225,198 ) (189,685 ) Total Terra Tech Corp. stockholders' equity 47,727 70,143 Non-controlling interest 4,922 5,184 Total stockholders' equity 52,649 75,327 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 100,945 $ 119,250

