Technavio has been monitoring the steel building market in MEA and it is poised to grow by USD 1.39 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings is one of the key factors driving market growth.

What are the top players in the market?

Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Astra Industrial Group, Building System Integration Ltd., Mabani Steel LLC, Salam International Investment Ltd., Tamimi Group, Vibgyor International FZ LLC, Wsteel Structures Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

Middle East

What is the major trend of the market?

Boom in construction and infrastructure sectors is a major growth factor for the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.33%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Astra Industrial Group, Building System Integration Ltd., Mabani Steel LLC, Salam International Investment Ltd., Tamimi Group, Vibgyor International FZ LLC, Wsteel Structures Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. are some of the major market participants. The advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Steel Building Market in MEA 2020-2024: Segmentation

Steel Building Market in MEA is segmented as below:

Product PEB HRSS

End-user Industrial Commercial Residential



Steel Building Market in MEA 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our steel building market in MEA report covers the following areas:

Steel Building Market size in MEA

Steel Building Market trends in MEA

Steel Building Market analysis in MEA

This study identifies the boom in construction and infrastructure sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the steel building market growth in MEA during the next few years.

Steel Building Market in MEA 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the steel building market in MEA, including some of the vendors such as Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Astra Industrial Group, Building System Integration Ltd., Mabani Steel LLC, Salam International Investment Ltd., Tamimi Group, Vibgyor International FZ LLC, Wsteel Structures Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the steel building market in MEA are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Steel Building Market in MEA 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist steel building market growth in MEA during the next five years

Estimation of the steel building market size in MEA and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the steel building market in MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of steel building market vendors in MEA

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

PEB Market size and forecast 2019-2024

HRSS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Middle East Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Africa Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries

Astra Industrial Group

Building System Integration Ltd.

Mabani Steel LLC

Salam International Investment Ltd.

Tamimi Group

Vibgyor International FZ LLC

Wsteel Structures Ltd.

Yusuf A. Alghanim Sons WLL

Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

