Technavio has been monitoring the agricultural biologicals market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 12%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Growing of organic food products is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Agrinos AS, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Certis USA LLC, Evogene Ltd., Isagro Spa, Novozymes AS, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and Valent BioSciences LLC. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

Europe

What is the major trend of the market?

Increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides is a major growth factor for the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 10.01%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agrinos AS, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Certis USA LLC, Evogene Ltd., Isagro Spa, Novozymes AS, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and Valent BioSciences LLC are some of the major market participants. The growing of organic food products market will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing of organic food products market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Agricultural Biologicals Market is segmented as below:

Product Biopesticides Biostimulants Biofertilizers

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA

Application Cereals and Grains Fruits and Vegetables Oilseeds and Pulses Other Crops



Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our agricultural biologicals market report covers the following areas:

Agricultural Biologicals Market size

Agricultural Biologicals Market trends

Agricultural Biologicals Market analysis

This study identifies increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural biologicals market growth during the next few years.

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the agricultural biologicals market, including some of the vendors such as Agrinos AS, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Certis USA LLC, Evogene Ltd., Isagro Spa, Novozymes AS, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and Valent BioSciences LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the agricultural biologicals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural biologicals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agricultural biologicals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agricultural biologicals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural biologicals market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Biopesticides Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Biostimulants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Biofertilizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Cereals and grains Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fruits and vegetables Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oilseeds and pulses Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other crops Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agrinos AS

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Certis USA LLC

Evogene Ltd.

Isagro Spa

Novozymes AS

Syngenta AG

UPL Ltd.

Valent BioSciences LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

