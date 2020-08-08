Technavio has been monitoring the agricultural biologicals market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 12%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Growing of organic food products is one of the key factors driving market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Agrinos AS, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Certis USA LLC, Evogene Ltd., Isagro Spa, Novozymes AS, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and Valent BioSciences LLC. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
- Europe
- What is the major trend of the market?
- Increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides is a major growth factor for the market.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 10.01%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agrinos AS, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Certis USA LLC, Evogene Ltd., Isagro Spa, Novozymes AS, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and Valent BioSciences LLC are some of the major market participants. The growing of organic food products market will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing of organic food products market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Agricultural Biologicals Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Biopesticides
- Biostimulants
- Biofertilizers
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Application
- Cereals and Grains
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Other Crops
Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our agricultural biologicals market report covers the following areas:
- Agricultural Biologicals Market size
- Agricultural Biologicals Market trends
- Agricultural Biologicals Market analysis
This study identifies increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural biologicals market growth during the next few years.
Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the agricultural biologicals market, including some of the vendors such as Agrinos AS, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Certis USA LLC, Evogene Ltd., Isagro Spa, Novozymes AS, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and Valent BioSciences LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the agricultural biologicals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural biologicals market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the agricultural biologicals market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the agricultural biologicals market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural biologicals market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Biopesticides Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Biostimulants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Biofertilizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Cereals and grains Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fruits and vegetables Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oilseeds and pulses Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other crops Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agrinos AS
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Certis USA LLC
- Evogene Ltd.
- Isagro Spa
- Novozymes AS
- Syngenta AG
- UPL Ltd.
- Valent BioSciences LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
