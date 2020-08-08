Technavio has been monitoring the specialty gases market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 7%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Boom in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Iwatani Corp., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Praxair Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Weldstar. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

North America

What is the major trend of the market?

High dependency on high-purity gases in LED manufacturing sector is a major growth factor for the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 6.26%.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Iwatani Corp., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Praxair Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Weldstar are some of the major market participants. The boom in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Specialty Gases Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Specialty Gases Market is segmented as below:

Type Carbon-based Gases Noble Gases Halogen-based Gases Atmospheric Gases Others

Geography North America APAC Europe MEA South America



Specialty Gases Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our specialty gases market report covers the following areas:

Specialty Gases Market size

Specialty Gases Market trends

Specialty Gases Market analysis

This study identifies high dependency on high-purity gases in LED manufacturing sector as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty gases market growth during the next few years.

Specialty Gases Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the specialty gases market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Iwatani Corp., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Praxair Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Weldstar. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the specialty gases market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Specialty Gases Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist specialty gases market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the specialty gases market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the specialty gases market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty gases market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Carbon-based gases Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Noble gases Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Halogen-based gases Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Atmospheric gases Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver- Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Iwatani Corp.

L Air Liquide SA

Linde AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Praxair Inc.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Weldstar

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

