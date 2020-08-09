AT&S: AT&S, one of the globally leading manufacturers of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates, reported first quarter earnings. Although the COVID-19 pandemic changed day-to-day life in the market and in the company, AT&S was able to compensate for the effects on ongoing production at the locations and consequently for the economic impact. The company generated consolidated revenue of Euro 247.9 mn (PY: Euro 222.7 mn). EBITDA rose from Euro 34.9 mn to Euro 39.5 mn. The increase in earnings is primarily due to the higher consolidated revenue, taking into account that investments in research & development were intensified to prepare for future technology generations and to pursue the modularisation strategy. These expenditures make the company future-proof and ...

