Lenzing: The immediate effects of the COVID-19 crisis further increased price pressure on textile fibers across the entire product range. As a result, revenue of Lenzing Group declined by 25.6 percent to Euro 810.2 mn in the first half of 2020. In addition to price effects, Lenzing also felt the decline in demand for textile fibers in all regions. The slightly higher demand for fibers in the medical and hygiene segments reduced the losses, but could not offset them. The earnings development essentially reflects the decline in revenue. The implementation of measures for structural earnings improvements in all regions and making use of the short-time work model, which was temporarily introduced by the Austrian Federal Government, mitigated this negative effect. EBITDA (earnings before ...

