Polytec Group: In the first half of 2020, the car supplier Polytec Group was subject to the negative economic developments that emanated from the COVID-19 pandemic. As compared to the same period of the preceding year, consolidated sales in the first half of 2020 fell by 24.4% to stand at Euro 242.3 mn (H1 2019: Eueo 320.6 mn). Due in particular to the COVID-19 crisis, a marked decline in sales was evident in all three market areas. EBITDA was reduced to Euro 10.7 mn (H1 2019: Euro 33.2 mn), primarily as a result of COVID-19-related falls in demand. Group EBIT in the months from January to June totalled minus Euro 7.0 n (H1 2019: Euro 16.1 mn), which corresponded with an EBIT margin of minus 2.9% (H1 2019: 5.0%). The group net profit amounted to minus Euro 8.9 mn (H1 2019: EUR 10.4 ...

