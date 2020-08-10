ATFX Connect Wins Best Institutional Forex Broker at Wealth & Finance's 2020 Fintech Awards

ATFX Connect is crowned "Best Institutional Forex Broker" at the annual Wealth and Finance Fintech Awards

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect announced that it has been named the Best Institutional Forex Broker in the annual Wealth and Finance Fintech Awards. Hailed as a leading awards organisation honouring excellence in financial technology for three consecutive years, The FinTech Awards recognises the hard work and creativity of fintech companies, startups, technologies and products.

The company has set the standard for innovation and creativity within the Forex industry, and this award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of the global team. To advance from nominee to winner, candidates demonstrated expertise in a given area, dedication to client fulfilment, noteworthy performance or commitment to innovation.

Wealth & Finance International is a magazine providing fund managers and institutional private investors with the latest industry news across both traditional and alternative investment sectors. They also provide daily news and features in conjunction with a host of top-level advisors, experts and businesspeople.

This prestigious award serves as a milestone in the company's history and is indicative of ATFX's evolution from a retail-oriented broker to a rapidly growing Fintech company with the capability to facilitate and partner with a range of more diversified clients.

Head of Operations at ATFX Connect, Matt Porter, said: "Given the challenges in the retail arena at the time of launch, it made sense to expand our offering to institutional clients. We're thrilled with the reception ATFX Connect has received in the market up to now, especially with the extreme turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

ATFX's management team has constantly reiterated their commitment to building the best institutional platform based on cutting-edge technologies developed by the firm's dedicated IT team, in collaboration with external partners.

