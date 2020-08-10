MediaZest Plc - Project Completion

10 August 2020

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Project Completion

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce its involvement with the new Porsche CityLife concept store in Milan, Italy.

The Company has provided audio-visual solutions including large format LED and interactive screens as part of the project, which recently went live. The store is designed to combine the physical and digital in order to bring the visitor closer to the brand and dealers closer to potential customers as part of the Porsche Italy omni-channel strategy.

Visitors can access the store remotely from home through the digital platform www.porschecitylife.it and consult the services available.

Geoff Robertson, MediaZest's CEO said: "We are delighted to have worked with such a prestigious brand as Porsche on this incredible new concept. It is clear there will be significant changes in the automotive retail sector in the coming years and we believe this will include widespread adoption of digital technologies in the physical retail space, an area in which MediaZest has significant expertise. We are proud to have delivered such a high-quality end result as part of the overall concept and to have achieved this at such a difficult time, showing remarkable dedication from our team of experts."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

