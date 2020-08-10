Anzeige
Montag, 10.08.2020
Breaking News: Halo Labs fixiert 40-Mio.-Dollar-Abnahmevertrag für Bophelo aus Europa!
WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 Ticker-Symbol: M7Z 
Berlin
13.11.19
08:15 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
10.08.2020 | 08:04
MediaZest Plc - Project Completion

MediaZest Plc - Project Completion

PR Newswire

London, August 9

10 August 2020

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Project Completion

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce its involvement with the new Porsche CityLife concept store in Milan, Italy.

The Company has provided audio-visual solutions including large format LED and interactive screens as part of the project, which recently went live. The store is designed to combine the physical and digital in order to bring the visitor closer to the brand and dealers closer to potential customers as part of the Porsche Italy omni-channel strategy.

Visitors can access the store remotely from home through the digital platform www.porschecitylife.it and consult the services available.

Geoff Robertson, MediaZest's CEO said: "We are delighted to have worked with such a prestigious brand as Porsche on this incredible new concept. It is clear there will be significant changes in the automotive retail sector in the coming years and we believe this will include widespread adoption of digital technologies in the physical retail space, an area in which MediaZest has significant expertise. We are proud to have delivered such a high-quality end result as part of the overall concept and to have achieved this at such a difficult time, showing remarkable dedication from our team of experts."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Soltan Tagiev
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
