POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

Change of Directorate

10 August 2020

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that Brent Fitzpatrick has stepped down from the Board of Powerhouse Energy Group plc with immediate effect.

Cameron Davies, Chairman of Powerhouse, said the following:

"I would like to thank Brent personally and sincerely on behalf of the Board of Powerhouse Energy Group plc for his friendship and his sage advice to me and to the board. His valuable contribution to our progress over almost a decade has helped to guide the Company through sometimes challenging and difficult times to the threshold of a new era as we prepare to deploy our DMG technology aimed at tackling the global problem of unrecyclable plastic waste. Our technology additionally can produce synthetic gas for power generation and for upgrade to provide a local source of high-quality hydrogen for heavy goods vehicles and rail transport.

"I take this opportunity to wish him well and every success for the future in his other ventures."

At the current time the Board of Powerhouse does not propose to replace Brent following the recent appointment of two non-executive directors.

For more information, contact:

