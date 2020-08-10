The German chemicals producer said that the issue involved four contractors doing maintenance on non-operational equipment.An unspecified accident occurred on July 24 at German chemical producer Wacker"s polysilicon factory in Tennessee, according to reports by several US media outlets. "The incident occurred as four contractors performed maintenance work on non-operating equipment in one of the process buildings," the company said in a statement to pv magazine. "The workers were servicing a pipeline which was out of operation. The four contractors were immediately transported to the hospital ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...