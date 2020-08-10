The transformer-free 250 kW product offers a reported efficiency of 99%, providing a European rating of 98.5%.Chinese inverter manufacturer Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology has unveiled KSG-200UH/KSG-250UH, a 1,500 V string inverter for large-scale applications. The transformer-free 250 kW inverter offers a reported efficiency of 99%, for a European rating of 98.5%. It measures 1,055 x 700 x 336 mm, weighs 110 kg, and has 12 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels and 24 string inputs. MPPT voltage ranges from 600 V to 1,500 V. The inverter has an ambient operating temperature ranging ...

