The Chinese manufacturer introduced new PV modules this weekend at the SNEC solar exhibition in Shanghai.Chinese PV module maker JinkoSolar unveiled its new 610 W Tiger Pro TR solar modules on Saturday at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai. The manufacturer said that the new panels are based on its n-type TOPCon monocrystalline cell tech, which boast a 24.79% conversion efficiency rate. The modules has a reported efficiency of 22.3%, with a 78-cell design. The company did not reveal any other technical details. In an earlier statement, JinkoSolar said the new PV modules are based on HOT design ...

