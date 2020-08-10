Anzeige
Breaking News: Halo Labs fixiert 40-Mio.-Dollar-Abnahmevertrag für Bophelo aus Europa!
10.08.2020 | 08:22
Polygon AB (publ) - Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2020

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great performance in an exceptional quarter

SECOND QUARTER 2020

  • Sales grew 8.6% to EUR 171.3 million, organic growth amounted to 6.3% and acquired growth contributed 3.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 9.5 million, an increase of 15% compared to last year.
  • Operating profit amounted to EUR 8.4 million (5.4).
  • Polygon has signed agreements to acquire Hiotlabs in Sweden, Aretech and Hydrotech in France, and UTG in Luxembourg.
  • For the second quarter 2020, the impact of the covid-19 outbreak has been limited for the Group.

JANUARY - JUNE 2020

  • Sales grew 12.7% to EUR 358.4 million, organic growth amounted to 8.0% and acquired growth contributed 5.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 21.9 million, an increase of 20% compared to last year.
  • Operating profit amounted to EUR 19.0 million (13.6).
  • In March, Polygon acquired the remaining shares of Polygon A/S in Denmark.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 10th of August 2020. For participation in investor's call at 11.00 CET the same day, please see web page for detailed information.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact:

Martin Hamner
Chief Financial Officer
martin.hamner@polygongroup.com
+46-70-607-85-79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-ab--publ----interim-report-1-january---30-june-2020,c3165957

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5752/3165957/1288881.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/polygon/i/firgures-q2-2020,c2810474

firgures q2 2020

