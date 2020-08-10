AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting 10-Aug-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting Following the publication on 23 June 2020 of its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020, the Company announces that it will hold its annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 at 12.00 noon. As a result of the current restrictions in connection with COVID-19, in particular on public gatherings, the Board has taken the decision to hold the Annual General Meeting as a closed meeting pursuant to the provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020. As they cannot attend in person, shareholders are encouraged to vote on the resolutions to be considered at the Annual General Meeting by appointing the chairman of the meeting as their proxy instead. The results of the meeting will be announced, in the normal way, as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. As shareholders cannot attend the Annual General Meeting in person, the Board shall accept and answer any questions relating to the business being dealt with at the meeting in advance of the meeting. Any question should be submitted by emailing aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk. Responses to any questions received by 27 August 2020 will be made available on the Company's website www.aewukreit.com [1] by 7 September 2020. Please note that a shareholder may not use any electronic address provided to communicate with the Company for any purpose other than that stated. All resolutions will be decided on a poll. The situation relating to COVID-19 is constantly evolving and the UK Government may change current restrictions in connection with COVID-19 and/or implement further measures which affect the holding of shareholder meetings. Any changes to the Annual General Meeting will be communicated to shareholders through the Company's website at www.aewukreit.com and, where appropriate, by announcement through a regulatory information service. A copy of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting is available to view on the Company's website at www.aewukreit.com [1]. It has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2]. Copies of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting are being posted to the Company's shareholders on 12 August 2020. 10 August 2020 LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 Enquiries: Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary Telephone - 01392 477500 ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: NOA TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 80796 EQS News ID: 1113341 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c9b6404682d7efd026577394ecbedab5&application_id=1113341&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1113341&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

