MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H2020 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 11 10-Aug-2020 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL REPORTS IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H2020 AND HOSTS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 11 Moscow, 10 August, 2020 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, will report IFRS financial results for 1H2020 and will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 17h00/15h00/10h00 (Moscow/London/New York) on August, 11. Conference call will be held in English and Russian, webcast - in English. Webcast will be available on the link. [1] Conference call ID: English (main line) - 3436102 Russian - 3006871 Conference call's numbers: Russia +7 495 646 9190 UK +44 (0)330 336 9411 USA +1 323 994 2132 Toll Free: Russia 8 10 800 2867 5011 UK 0 800 279 7204 USA 800 949 2175 Financial statements and presentation will be available on the Company's website [2] two hours before the conference call and webcast started. ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 80819 EQS News ID: 1113745 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=04d50140ed74e55f45d29264298a3627&application_id=1113745&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=29975aabeafe807c668124104def774a&application_id=1113745&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

